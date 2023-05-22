The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 22.05.2023

The BTC on Monday is holding near the 26,783 USD mark. The weekly loss is estimated at 2.13%.

The situation in the crypto segment did not improve over the weekend. Investors continue to follow the information about the ban on any type of transactions related to the Binance exchange, such as restrictions imposed by Westpac Bank. The decision affected both the interests of the exchange and its clients.

The situation with the US national debt also attracts attention. Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats have not yielded any productive outcome yet. This is affecting the market’s attitude to risk and impedes buying. The support level for the BTC is still at 26,500 USD.

However, there is no clear negative influence on the cryptocurrency sector: regulators have always been trying to intensify control over the segment, and the situation with the US national debt is not new either.

The capitalisation of the cryptocurrency market has dropped to 1.118 trillion USD. BTC's share has risen to 46.4% and ETH's to 19.4%.

Malaysia suspends Huobi operations

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has decided to suspend the activities of Huobi Global Limited. The main reason is said to be the operation of the digital asset exchange – DAX – without proper registration in the country.

Game Boy might become a cryptocurrency wallet

Game Boy owners will soon be able to turn their devices into hardware wallets for storing cryptocurrencies. This is about the Game Wallet project. The developers suggest making use of a physical cartridge to use the Game Boy as a solution for cold storage for coins.