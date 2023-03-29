The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ARB). Overview for 29.03.2023

The BTC on Wednesday is balancing near 28,080 USD. The leading cryptocurrency has recovered from a crash at the beginning of the week. The market did not retreat and kept safe an important support level. This let the market return to buying fast.

The quotes need to secure above 28,120-28,125 USD to reach the target of the growth at 29,000 USD. If the growth fails, the market could return to 26,500 USD.

The capitalisation of the crypto market on Wednesday is 1.162 trillion USD. The BTC takes up 45.8%, demonstrating a serious decline. The ETH occupies 18.8%, and its part of the market has increased a bit.

Reunit Wallet starts selling tokens

The project is the first inter-network wallet. It is created with the LayerZero technology. Reunit Wallet implies crypto transactions between blockchains by minimum actions, just by one click. This process does not include using bridges, which makes the process easier and cheaper.

A crypto whale bought ARB tokens

According to the Lookonchain platform, one of the major owners of the Arbitum token (ARB) bought the coins for 5.73 million USD. The tokens were deposited from the Binance exchange. This whale now holds the coins for 9.94 million USD.

Ethereum announced an update for Shapella

The Ethereum developers announced that they are ready to launch a Shapella update. It will start on 13 April in the morning. The update will implement new functions for the consensus mechanism and stacking.