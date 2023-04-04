EURUSD climbed up. Overview for 04.04.2023

EURUSD started growing again on Tuesday. The current quote is 1.0890.

The market looks actively interested in risks, which supports the EUR and drowns the safe USD.

The PMI reports from the Eurozone and separate European countries published yesterday turned out mostly positive. The US presented similar releases. In March, the PMI in production dropped to 46.3 points from 47.7 points previously. The same indicator by Markit fell to 49.2 points from 49.3 points. There is nothing surprising in it keeping in mind the fact that inflation in the country remains high.

Today the Eurozone will publish a PPI report for February. The index is expected to drop by 0.5% m/m, while in January it lost 2.8% m/m.