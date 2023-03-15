EURUSD has risen. Overview for 15.03.2023

The main currency pair gained further on Wednesday. The current quote in EURUSD is 1.0740.

The statistics published the day before from the USA showed that the problem with inflation is still relevant. Consumer price index fell to 6.0% y/y in February compared to the previous value of 6.4%, as expected. Monthly inflation was 0.4% in line with expectations but the core CPI expanded by 0.5% against expectations of an increase by its standard 0.4%.

The maximum inflation rate was recorded in June last year. At that time, the CPI approached 9%.

Yes, prices are rising more moderately now than in January or six months ago. However, the current development (based on the Baseline Report) is not sufficient to indicate a "deceleration" of the inflationary rally.

Today the Eurozone will release its industrial production data. The producer price release is also worth a look. It is just one more piece of the puzzle for the price picture in the USA. Amongst other things the USA will release February retail sales figures where the figure might have fallen 0.3% m/m after a 3.0% increase in January. The more confident the report is, the better for the USD.