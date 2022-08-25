EURUSD: back to parity. Overview for 25.08.2022

After three days of plummeting, EURUSD managed to recover to parity.

The major currency pair is trying to regain its positions. The current quote for the instrument is 0.9990.

The statistics published by the US yesterday turned out to be not as disappointing as it could have been.

The Durable Goods Orders report showed no changes in July after gaining 2.0% m/m in June and against the expected reading of 0.9% m/m. Core Durable Goods Orders added 0.3% m/m, which is better than expectations of 0.2% m/m.

Durable Goods Orders ex. Defence gained 1.2% m/m. Non-Defence Goods Orders ex. Air dropped 0.7% m/m.

Reports confirm that there is a demand for expensive goods despite rising inflation. It’s good news.

The Pending Home Sales report showed -1.0% m/m in July, which is better than market expectations of -2.6% m/m, and high above the June reading of -8.9% m/m. In fact, this report is very important and illustrative – it shows deals that were signed but haven’t been paid yet. As a rule, it takes about two months.

Later in the afternoon, investors should pay attention to a couple of things: ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts and the US Q2 GDP report. The better the reading, the calmer the market might get.