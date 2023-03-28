EUR grew again. Overview for 28.03.2023

EURUSD has grown a bit on Tuesday. The current quote is 1.0810.

With the fears of investors concerning the outbreak of a full-scale banking crisis fading into the background EURUSD is getting back its buyers. The stress from Friday gave a serious scare to the capital market. However, no more signals of problems in the sector have come. Investors have taken advantage of the pause to stabilise their positions.

As they say in the European Central Bank, increasing wages in the Eurozone is still compatible with the monetary policy carried out. Fiscal politicians claim that inflation is not expected to move unlimitedly. This means the CB is not going to prevent companies from lifting wages in the labour market.

By the way, this week we will see how inflation is doing in reality. The Eurozone will publish the prelim CPI statistics for March, and the indicator might demonstrate a serious decline. If so, the EUR should get substantial support.