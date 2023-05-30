Attention is on the JPY. Overview for 30.05.2023

The Japanese yen is trying to strengthen against the US dollar. The current USDJPY quote is 140.33.

The yen has been attempting to strengthen in the last few hours. This morning, reports surfaced that high-ranking Japanese officials would convene for an emergency meeting. Representatives from the Central Bank will also be at the meeting, which is scheduled for 08:30 GMT.

It is known that the main topic of discussion will be the state of financial markets.

The yen fell markedly against the USD due to interest rate differentials and the influence of the skyrocketing US dollar.

Volatility in the USDJPY is likely to increase.