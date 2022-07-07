Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.07.2022 (AUDUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6820 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6575. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6905. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7005.





BRENT

Brent is falling within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 106.05 and then resume moving downwards to reach 95.25. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 111.25. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 117.05.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the cloud’s upside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2925 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3345. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2920. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2825.



