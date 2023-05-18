Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.05.2023 (BRENT, EURUSD, USDCAD)

BRENT

Brent has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 75.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 80.36. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 73.05, which will mean a further decline to 68.00.





EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. Another test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0850 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0685. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0975, which will mean further growth to 1.1065.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the upper border of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1.3460 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3650. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3390, which will mean a further decline to 1.3295. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.3550.



