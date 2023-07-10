Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.07.2023 (EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured above the upper border of the Wedge reversal pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0905 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1090. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a break of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.0855, which will mean a further decline to 1.0765.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6675 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6505. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a break of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6720, which will mean further growth to 0.6815. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a break of the lower border of the Triangle pattern with the price securing under 0.6585.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 143.45 is expected, followed by a decline to 139.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a break of the upper border of the Cloud with the price securing above 144.90, which will mean further growth to 145.80.



