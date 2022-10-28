Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.10.2022 (EURUSD, BRENT, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting after a bounce off the resistance level. It is going above the Ichimoku Cloud which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.9945, followed by growth to 1.0305. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9735, which will mean further falling to 0.9645. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bullish channel and securing above 1.0175.





BRENT

Oil is growing inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 93.05, followed by growth to 103.05. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 89.05, which will entail further falling to 84.55.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.5765, followed by growth to 0.6025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5610, which will entail further falling to 0.5515.



