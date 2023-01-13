Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.01.2023 (EURUSD, BRENT, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting after serious growth. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.0745 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1025. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0575, which will entail further falling to 1.0485.





BRENT

Brent is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 82.00, followed by growth to 89.00. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 77.00, which will entail further falling to 72.00. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaeay of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 87.00.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the support level. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.3435, followed by falling to 1.3175. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaeay of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3555, which will entail further growth to 1.3645.



