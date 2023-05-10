Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.05.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0985 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0845. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.1055, which will mean further growth to 1.1145.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2580 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2755. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2455, which will mean a further decline to 1.2355.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6280 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6180, which will mean a further decline to 0.6090.



