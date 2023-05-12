Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.05.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured above the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0955 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0815. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.1045, which will mean further growth to 1.1135.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2545 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2350. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2635, which will mean further growth to 1.2725. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 1.2445.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is pushing off the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6285 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6105. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6310, which will mean further growth to 0.6405. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6206.



