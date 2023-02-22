Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.02.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.0685 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0465. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0745, which will mean further growth to 1.0835.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting after a bounce off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2110 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1885. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2155, which will mean further growth to 1.2245. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.2020.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6255 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6305, which will mean further growth to 0.6400.



