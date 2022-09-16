Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.09.2022 (EURUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The pair is correcting inside the Triangle pattern, going under the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.0005, followed by falling to 0.9850. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Triangle. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0105, which will entail further growth to 1.0205. The growth can be additionally confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.9920.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

The instrument is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going under the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1675, followed by falling to 1630. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1700, which will entail further growth to 1735.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The pair is going above the Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 142.80, followed by growth to 147.45. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 140.75, which will entail further falling to 139.85. The growth can additionally be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 145.65.



