Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.06.2023 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0745 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.0925. An additional signal confirming growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.0655, which will indicate a further decline to 1.0565.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is testing the upper border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways movement. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5915. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6145, which will indicate further growth to 0.6235. The decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6035.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3360 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3225. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3545, which will indicate further growth to 1.3635.



