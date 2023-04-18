Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 18.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, XAUUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0910 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1145. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0840, which will mean further falling to 1.0745.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3405 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3145. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3535, which will mean further growth to 1.3625.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1990 is expected, followed by growth to 2085. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1975, which will mean further falling to 1935. The growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 2010.



