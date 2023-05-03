Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 03.05.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways market. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1005 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1160. A signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the support area. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0965, which will mean further falling to 1.0875. The growth, on the other hand, can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel of correction and securing above 1.1065.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting inside the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.35 is expected, followed by growth to 139.75. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 133.75, which will mean further falling to 132.85.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a sideways market. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6680 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6715, which will mean further growth to 0.6805. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6625.



