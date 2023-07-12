Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 12.07.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0970 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.1105. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.0855, which will mean a further decline to 1.0765.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is declining aggressively within a bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 140.15 is expected, followed by a decline to 137.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 143.05, which will mean further growth to 144.00.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has breached the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6680 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6855. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6625, which will mean a further decline to 0.6535.



