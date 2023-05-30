Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 30.05.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. The Tenkan-Sen line is expected to be tested at 1.0705, which will be followed by a decline to 1.0565. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.0865, which will indicate further growth to 1.0955.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. The Tenkan-Sen line is expected to be tested at 140.05, which will be followed by growth to 142.95. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 136.35, which will indicate a further decline to 135.35.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the upper border of the descending correction channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. The Kijun-Sen line is expected to be tested at 1.3585, which will be followed by growth to 1.3745. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3390, which will indicate a further decline to 1.3295. The growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.3615.



