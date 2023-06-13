Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 13.06.2023 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, BRENT)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2475 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2685. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2405, which will indicate a further decline to 1.2310.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6695 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6955. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6565, which will indicate a further decline to 0.6475.
BRENT
Brent is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 74.35 is expected, followed by a decline to 67.75. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 77.25, which will indicate a further rise to 81.65.
