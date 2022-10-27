Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.10.2022 (GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The pair is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1550, followed by growth to 1.1955. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1305, which will mean further falling to 1.1210.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is growing inside a bullish channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line is expected at 0.6440, followed by growth to 0.6720. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6205, which will mean further falling to 0.6105.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator, going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.9905, followed by falling to 0.9735. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9975, which will mean further growth to 1.0065.



