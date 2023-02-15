Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.02.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has pushed off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2170 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1875. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario with falling can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2225, which will mean further growth to 1.2215. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.2045.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is declining in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line of the Cloud at 1870 is expected, followed by falling to 1785. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1920, which will mean further growth to 1955.
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is correcting after a bounce off the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6955 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6775. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.7025, which will mean further growth to 0.7115. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6875.
