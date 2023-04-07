Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.04.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2395 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2685. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2295, which will mean further falling to 1.2205.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1985 is expected, followed by growth to 2095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1945, which will mean further falling to 1895.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6245 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6395. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6185, which will mean further falling to 0.6095.



