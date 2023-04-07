Sign InOpen an account
Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.04.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

07.04.2023

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2395 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2685. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2295, which will mean further falling to 1.2205.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the support area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1985 is expected, followed by growth to 2095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1945, which will mean further falling to 1895.

GOLD
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6245 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6395. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6185, which will mean further falling to 0.6095.

NZDUSD
