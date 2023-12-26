Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.12.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is correcting after a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.2670 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2865. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 1.2625, which will mean a further decline to 1.2535. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the bearish channel with the price finding a foothold above 1.2755.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has found a foothold above the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 2045 is expected, followed by a rise to 2095. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold under 2025, which will mean a further decline to 1975.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.3295 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3145. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price finding a foothold above 1.3345, which will mean further growth to 1.3435. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the bullish channel with the price finding a foothold below 1.3235.



