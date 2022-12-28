Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.12.2022 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the support level. The pair is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 1.2070, followed by falling to 1.1785. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2265, which will indicate further growth to 1.2355.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1800 is expected, followed by growth to 1855. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1790, which will mean further falling to 1755.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which signifies a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.3560, followed by falling to 1.3355. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3655, which will indicate further growth to 1.3745.



