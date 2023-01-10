Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.01.2023 (GBPUSD, GOLD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2010 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2425. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1905, which will mean further falling to 1.1810.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

The instrument is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. Gold is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1840 is expected, followed by growth to 1945. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1810, which will mean further falling to 1765.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.9225 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9350, which will mean further growth to 0.9445.



