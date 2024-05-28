Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 28.05.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has established itself above the resistance level. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2745 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2935. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.2565, indicating a further decline to 1.2475.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting while forming a bearish Flag pattern. The instrument is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2360 is expected, followed by a fall to 2275. A rebound from the upper boundary of the Flag pattern would be an additional signal confirming the fall. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 2405, indicating a further rise to 2455. Conversely, a decline could be confirmed by a breakout below the lower boundary of the Flag pattern, with the price gaining a foothold below 2335.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is declining following a rebound from the resistance level. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.9095 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9225. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout below the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 0.9035, indicating a further decline to 0.8945.



