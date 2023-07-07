Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.07.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2705 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2870. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2635, which will mean a further decline to 1.2545.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a rebound from the resistance. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6145 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6260. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6105, which will mean a further decline to 0.6010.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is growing aggressively in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3305 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3495. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3175, which will mean a further decline to 1.3080.



