Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 02.05.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2445 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2645. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2405, which will mean further falling to 1.2315.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a sideways market. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6210 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6065. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The declining scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6245, which will entail further growth to 0.6335. The decline, on the other hand, can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6135.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.8895, followed by growth to 0.9105. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.8865, which will entail further falling to 0.8775.



