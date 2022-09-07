Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 07.09.2022 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator is expected at 1.1555, followed by falling to 1.1185. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1785, which will mean further growth to 1.1875.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the lower border of the bearish channel, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6070 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5835. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6195, which will entail further growth to 0.6275.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair has escaped the ascending channel, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 143.05 is expected, followed by growth to 147.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 136.55, which will indicate further falling to 135.65.



