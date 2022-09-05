Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 05.09.2022 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. It rests under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1585, followed by falling to 1.1150. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1795, which will mean further growth to 1.1885.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 138.90 is expected, followed by growth to 143.80. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 136.35, which will indicate further falling to 135.35.





NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD has secured under the support level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5905. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6230, which will entail further growth to 0.6320.



