Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.11.2022 (NZDUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6075 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6355. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5885, which will mean further falling to 0.5795. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 0.6225.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair has secured above the signal lines of the indicator, which might signify a slow-down of the current impulse. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 141.85 is expected, followed by falling to 135.96. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 144.25, which will mean further growth to 145.20. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 139.05





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1725 is expected, followed by growth to 1820. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1685, which will mean further falling to 1635. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1765.



