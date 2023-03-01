Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 01.03.2023 (USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDJPY)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3595 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3405, which will mean further falling to 1.3305.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a bounce off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6225 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6305, which will mean further growth to 0.6400. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6165.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.25 is expected, followed by growth to 139.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.75, which will mean further falling to 130.85.



