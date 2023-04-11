Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 11.04.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

11.04.2023

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 5/8 (0.6652) is expected, after which the price could drop to the support at 4/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be canceled if the quotes rise above the resistance at 6/8 (0.6713), which can lead to a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 7/8 (0.6774).

AUDUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the decline in the price can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower line of the VoltyChannel indicator.

AUDUSD_M15
NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On the NZDUSD chart, the situation is similar. On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of a downtrend, and the RSI is testing the resistance line. In these circumstances, a downwards breakout of 4/8 (0.6225) is to be expected, after which the price could fall to the support at 2/8 (0.6164). The scenario can be canceled by the price rising above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6256), which can end up in a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 7/8 (0.6317).

NZDUSD_H4
On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is broken, which confirms the downtrend and increases the probability of further price falling.

NZDUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

