Murray Math Lines 13.09.2022 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of the downtrend. A test of 4/8 is expected, followed by a breakaway and falling to the support level of 5/8. The scenario can be cancelled by breaking through 5/8, which might lead to a trend reversal and growth to 6/8
On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will additionally support the decline.
NZDUSD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which means the prevalence of a downtrend. A downward breakaway of 4/8 is expected, followed by falling to the support level of 3/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 5/8, in which case growth might continue to 6/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the VoltyChannel lower border will increase the probability of falling to 3/8 on H4.
