Murrey Math Lines 03.03.2023 (Brent, S&P 500)

BRENT
On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-day Moving Average and are now above it, revealing possible development of an uptrend. The RSI is testing the support level. As a result, we are to expect an upward breakaway of 6/8 (84.38), followed by growth to the resistance level of 8/8 (87.50). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakaway of the support level of 5/8 (82.81). In this case, the pair may return to 4/8 (81.25).
On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, which increases the probability of further growth of the price.
S&P 500
On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has pushed off the resistance line. A test of 1/8 (3945.3) is expected, followed by a breakaway and decline to the support level of 0/8 (3906.2). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 2/8 (3984.4). In this case, the index may rise to 3/8 (4023.4).
On M15, the decline can additionally be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.