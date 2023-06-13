Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 13.06.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

13.06.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, EURUSD quotes rose above 0/8 (1.0742) and escaped the oversold area. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In these circumstances, an upward breakout of 1/8 (1.0803) is expected, followed by a rise to the resistance level of 2/8 (1.0864). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 0/8 (1.0742). In this case, the pair might return to -1/8 (1.0681).

EURUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken. This increases the probability of further price growth.

Brent_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, GBPUSD quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, revealing the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. A test of 6/8 (1.2573) is expected here, followed by a breakout of this level and a rise to the resistance level of 7/8 (1.2634). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of the support at 5/8 (1.2512), which might lead to a price drop to 4/8 (1.2451).

GBPUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a rise to 7/8 (1.2634) on H4.

GBPUSD_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano