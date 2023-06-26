Murrey Math Lines 26.06.2023 (EURUSD, GBPUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, indicating the prevalence of an uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the quotes are expected to rise above 3/8 (1.0925) and thus reach the resistance level of 4/8 (1.0986). The scenario can be cancelled by a downward breakout of 2/8 (1.0864), which might lead to a trend reversal and a decline to the support level of 1/8 (1.0803).





On M15, the rise on H4 might be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper line of the VoltyChannel.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. The RSI is nearing the resistance line. In this situation, a downward breakout of 8/8 (1.2695) is expected, followed by a drop to the support level of 7/8 (1.2573). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of +1/8 (1.2939), which might bring the pair up to +2/8 (1.2939).





On M15, a new breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel could increase the probability of a further price decline.



