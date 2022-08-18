Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 18.08.2022 (USDCHF, GOLD)

18.08.2022

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading below the 200-day Moving Average to indicate a possible descending tendency. In this case, the pair is expected to rebound from 4/8 and resume falling towards the support at 2/8. However, this scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards to reach 6/8.

USDCHFH4
In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue its decline.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

In the H4 chart, after breaking the 200-day Moving Average, XAUUSD is trading below it, thus indicating a descending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 4/8 and continue moving downwards to reach the support at 3/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 5/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may reverse and resume growing towards 6/8.

XAUUSD_H4
As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue moving downwards.

XAUUSD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

