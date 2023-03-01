Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 01.03.2023 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

01.03.2023

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the quotes are nearing the overbought area. The RSI is returning to the resistance line. As a result, a test of 8/8 (137.50) should be expected, followed by a bounce off it and falling to the support level of 6/8 (134.37). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance level of 8/8 (137.50), in which case the pair might grow to +1/8 (139.06).

USDJPYH4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, after the price tests 8/8 (137.50) on H4, further falling should be indicated by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

USDJPY_M15
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have bounced off the resistance level of 8/8 (1.3671), which possibly means a correction. The RSI has also bounced off 70, which is the lower border of the overbought area. As a result, a downward breakaway of 7/8 (1.3610) should be expected, followed by falling to the support level of 5/8 (1.3488). The scenario can be cancelled by an upward breakaway of the resistance level of 8/8 (1.3671). This might provoke growth to +1/8 (1.3732).

USDCAD_H4
On M15, the decline can be additionally supported by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.

USDCAD_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

