Murray Math Lines 14.09.2022 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
On H4, the quotes are in the overbought area. A breakaway of 8/8 downwards should be expected, followed by a falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of +1/8, in which case the growth might continue to +2/8.
On M15, falling can be additionally confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
On H4, the quotes are nearing the overbought area. A test of 8/8 is expected, a bounce off it, and falling to the support level of 6/8. The scenario can be cancelled by rising over the resistance level of 8/8. This will catalyse growth to +1/8.
On M15, a breakaway of the lower border of VoltyChannel will increase the probability of falling to 6/8 on H4.
