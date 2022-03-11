EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the descending impulse at 1.1000, EURUSD is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1040 and then resume falling to break 1.0960. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.0880.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.3193 and rebounding from this level, GBPUSD is expected to resume trading downwards to break 1.3064. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 1.3020.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After the market opening, USDRUB is falling to break 115.80 and then reach the target at 105.24. If later the price breaks the latter level, the asset may continue trading downwards with the target at 99.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues growing towards 116.66. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 115.66 and then form one more ascending structure towards 116.88. Later, the market may resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 114.66.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having formed a new consolidation range around 0.9292, USDCHF is growing to reach 0.9323 and may later fall to return to 0.9292. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the first target at 0.9339.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the correction at 0.7354. Today, the pair may form a new descending impulse to break 0.7299 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7257.





BRENT

Brent continues falling and may soon reach 105.90. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 122.00 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 141.95.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting towards 1963.75. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 2093.00 and then continue growing with the target at 2145.00.





S&P 500

Having rebounded from 4229.9, the S&P index is correcting towards 4316.6. Later, the market may resume falling to reach 4070.6 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4423.3.



