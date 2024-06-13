Technical Analysis & Forecast 13.06.2024.

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The EURUSD pair has exited the consolidation range upwards amid the news, practically forming a correction of the last decline wave, with a target at 1.0850. Today, the market is forming a decline wave structure, aiming for 1.0772. After reaching this level, the price might correct to 1.0810. Subsequently, a decline to 1.0736 is possible, potentially continuing towards 1.0704.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The GBPUSD pair has exited the consolidation range upwards amid the news, reaching 1.2859. Today, the market is forming a decline wave, aiming for 1.2727. After reaching this level, the price might correct to 1.2792 (testing from below). Subsequently, another decline wave to 1.2666 is expected, potentially continuing towards 1.2580.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The USDJPY pair has completed a correction towards 155.70. Today, the market is forming a growth wave, aiming for 157.11. A breakout of this level will open the potential for a wave towards the local target of 158.50. After reaching this level, the price might correct to 157.11 (testing from above) and subsequently rise to 159.41.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF pair has exited the consolidation range downwards and completed a corrective wave, reaching 0.8900. Today, the market is forming a growth wave towards 0.8969. A breakout of this level will open the potential for an upward movement towards 0.9040, potentially reaching 0.9060, the uptrend’s first target.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD pair has completed a corrective wave, reaching 0.6702. Today, the market continues to develop a decline wave towards 0.6626. Once the price reaches this level, it might correct to 0.6665. Following this, a new decline wave is possible, aiming for 0.6576 and potentially expanding to 0.6515.





Brent

Brent has completed a growth wave, reaching 83.10. Today, a corrective phase might follow, with a target at 81.60 (testing from above). Once the correction is complete, another growth wave could develop, aiming for the local target of 84.00. Subsequently, a decline towards 81.60 is possible, followed by a rise towards 86.64, representing the first target of the uptrend.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has completed a corrective wave, reaching 2340.90. Today, a decline wave towards 2288.40 is forming. After reaching this level, the price might correct to 2316.27 (testing from below). Subsequently, a decline towards 2262.62 is possible, potentially continuing to 2233.22, representing the downtrend’s local target.





S&P 500

The stock index has completed a growth wave, reaching 5449.0. Today, a consolidation range is forming above this level. With a downward breakout, a correction towards 5388.0 is possible, followed by another growth structure towards 5460.0. Subsequently, a decline wave targeting 5350.0 could start.



