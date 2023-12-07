Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 07.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be the resistance at 1.0895. However, the price could correct to 1.0710 and extend the uptrend after testing the support.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The pullback target could be the 147.50 mark. However, the instrument might drop to 146.00 without testing the resistance.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument could go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target might be 0.8600. Upon testing this level and rebounding from it, the price could continue the downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to 0.8540 without correcting to the resistance.



