Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.01.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.1015. However, the price might drop to 1.0890 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the 146.10 level. However, the price might correct to 143.55 and continue the uptrend after the pullback.





EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8620. Upon testing the level and rebounding from it, the price might continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.8580 without pulling back to the support.



