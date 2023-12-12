Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 12.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern near the support level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance at 1.0870. However, the price might correct to 1.0715 and continue the uptrend upon testing the support.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The decline target might be 143.90. However, the price might pull back to 147.00 before the decline.





EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8590. Upon testing it and rebounding from the level, the price might continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.8535 without correcting to the resistance.



