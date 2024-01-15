Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.01.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be the resistance level at 1.1030. However, the price could drop to 1.0920 and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 146.50. However, the quotes might correct to 144.50 and extend the uptrend after the pullback.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EURGBP has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be 0.8615. Upon testing and breaking this level, the price could continue the downtrend. However, the quotes might drop to 0.8570 without pulling back to the resistance.



