Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.12.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern near the resistance level on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target could be the support at 1.0950. However, the price might rise to 1.1070 and continue its upward movement without testing the support level.





USDJPY, "US Dollar vs Japanese Yen"

USDJPY has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The correction target might be 143.35. However, the price could decline to 140.80 without correcting significantly.





EURGBP, "Euro vs Great Britain Pound"

EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.8640. After testing this level and rebounding from it, the price might continue the downtrend. However, the quotes could drop to 0.8580 without testing the resistance level.



